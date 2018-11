Por qué mantuvieron un secreto que había un arsenal frente a una escuela en Los Ángeles

View this post on Instagram

On October 11, 2018 we were dispatched to investigate a suspicious person on a perimeter of a school. Information on the call stated the suspicious person was the same male driver of a truck who attempted to talk to female students a week prior. When the officer arrived, he observed the male adult sitting in the rear passenger seat of the truck. The officer made contact with the male adult and immediately observed a rifle bag in plain sight on the driver seat. The male adult informed the officer he had weapons in his vehicle. The suspect was detained for further investigation. Officers recovered a loaded shotgun, an unloaded AK-47 style assault rifle, an unloaded handgun, loaded rifle magazines, and a bag containing ammo. The suspect was then placed under arrest for 626.9 (b) P.C. – possession of a firearm in a school zone. LASPD Detectives successfully filed 3 gun charges and 3 child annoyance charges on the suspect.