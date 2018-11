Hay alerta en el sur de California por tormentas y fuertes vientos

Flood advisories have been issued in #SantaBarbaraCounty which includes the #WhitterFire & #ThomasFire, and for the #WoolseyFire due to heavy showers & isolated thunderstorms. Brief heavy rain could lead to shallow mud/debris flows. #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/duu2lXjFiC

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 29, 2018