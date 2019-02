La autopista 118 cierra por varias horas por accidente múltiple

🚨PHYSICAL RESCUE🚨 | Granada Hills | @LAFD #Firefighters rescue a man trapped in big rig after being involved in a rollover #crash on the eastbound 118 freeway at Woodley earlier this morning. Four other vehicles involved. No other apparent injuries. @LAFDtalk pic.twitter.com/bGGn7viE5X

— ANG News (@ANGNewsLA) February 11, 2019