PCH y I-10 cierran por choque contra un hidrante en Santa Mónica

(LACO-#SantaMonica) NB & SB SR-1 (#PCH) closed at CA Incline. Traffic diverted off on WB I-10 on 4th St off ramp. Unknown duration. Vehicle rolled over & sheared off 2 fire hydrants shooting water into Santa Monica bluffs. https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/J7XyZBsMTV

— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 13, 2019