La nieve llegó a Malibu, Pasadena y otras zonas del condado de Los Ángeles

Scattered showers continue at 130pm, heaviest near Ventura, Saticoy, and Malibu. Sleet, small hail, and even snow above 1000 ft possible for the next hour or so along with thunder and lightning. #CAwx #LARain pic.twitter.com/f4ugpIEBna

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 21, 2019