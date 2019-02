La puñalada trapera de Taylor Kinney a su ex Lady Gaga

View this post on Instagram

Lady Gaga has had two failed engagements. She recently ended her second engagement to Christian Carino, but she was once first engaged to an actor named Taylor Kinney. Well, Taylor Kinney liked a mean spirited tweet about Gaga on his social media! A fan wrote on one of his posts, “Stoked you got away from Gaga,” and ended it with “#Hollyweird.” Kinney apparently liked the comment and fans took notice! #ladygaga #taylorkinney #christiancarino #celebrity #news #celebritynews #celeb #celebbelle Image: Getty Images