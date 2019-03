Jason Momoa vive espeluznante aterrizaje de emergencia por culpa de un ‘incendio’

View this post on Instagram

BILLION DOLLAR UNDERDOG. from baywatch to making what once was the most disrespected superhero into a billion dollar movie. no one gets to the top without the people that love them. My success is from my fans. All my aloha to everyone that had a hand in making this movie. Mahalo Zack for choosing me and mahalo James for creating this beautiful world. #grateful #lovemyfans #billiondollarunderdog #borntoclimb #outofholes #aquaman2 #cheeeehuuuuuu #hhrajahh. Aloha j