Joven latina sale de fiesta y muere atropellada

I want everybody to remember that once we put race,religion, and gender sex aside, we are all the same. We need to learn to love each other and be more compassionate. In a world full of greed and hate, the only thing we can turn to is LOVE. All we need is love. Love each other. Whatever God you believe in, we come from the same one. #ColombiansAreTheBestThough #LGBT