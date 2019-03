Lady Gaga, ¿está embarazada de su primer bebé?

View this post on Instagram

I can’t believe Shallow is #1 on the Hot 100, and the soundtrack is #1 as well. This is my first #1 song in 8 years, and it feels like Just Dance going number one all over again. Rule #1: Never give up. Rule #2: Always listen to rule #1. Thank you so much to all our beautiful fans. You make my dreams come true. #Shallow #AStarIsBorn 📸: FIA Pictures