Frida Sofía vs. Michelle Salas: una fashionista enfrenta a una playmate

One of my first experience with yoga was at the age of 3, with my mom (Obviously I didn’t know what I was doing besides rolling around haha) I’ve always been keen on sports and exercise. After practicing for years many sports and reaching my 18 years of age, I needed to find a way to loosen or relax my contracted muscles 💪🏼 . This is when I renegaded in yoga practices, and my fav modo 🧘‍♀️ yoga. Never thought I was going to become a big fan. I believe yoga has helped me psychically but also mentally to become a stronger woman and is has been a great addition to my other sporting activities. I wanted to share this experience to encourage anyone thinking of trying yoga out! You will definitely not regret this and will share with me and many others a great yoga journey ! Happy to share that @aloyoga will be bringing yoga to 2 million school kids today 🙏🏼🧘‍♀️❤️ Join the movement #alogives !!