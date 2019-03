Padre de niño desaparecido en Corona acusado de homicidio y tortura

Search for missing Corona boy Noah McIntosh turns into search for remains, the victim’s father Bryce McIntosh is charged with his son’s murder. Detectives with @CoronaPD ask for public’s help on information on a black BMW 330i CA license 5MKE807. More @ABC7 at 11:00 pic.twitter.com/DfIG6fjaXs

— Jessica De Nova (@abc7jessica) March 28, 2019