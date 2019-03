Niño de cuatro años herido por disparo en la cabeza en Oakland

Oakland Police Department PIO Officer Aisthorpe briefing media. A 4 year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the head while inside a residence 2400 Richie St. The child is currently at a local hospital in critical condition. Two adults have been detained at this time. pic.twitter.com/YBtSYC17XM

— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 27, 2019