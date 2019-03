“Antarctic Dinosaurs”, la exposición que cautivará a personas de todas las edades

Featuring a distinctive crest, this Cryolophosaurus skull fossil dates to the Early Jurassic period—around 194-188 million years ago! Want to see it up close for yourself? Join us for #AntarcticDinosaurs, opening Apr. 3: https://t.co/6HvgJG3uux

📷: John Weinstein pic.twitter.com/ekcqFDFCCn

