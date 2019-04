Menor de 15 años, acusado de asesinar a su madre, escapó de cárcel juvenil

#OCSDPIO This morning at 12:11 am, a juvenile escaped from the Orange County Juvenile Hall. The youth is Ike Souzer, 15 years old, male white, approx 6ft, 200lbs, wearing a white shirt and red pants. OC Sheriff is coordinating with OC Probation to apprehend the youth. pic.twitter.com/iIDSawPpSB

— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) April 12, 2019