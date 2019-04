Video: Caen pandilleros de Westside Verdugo que incitaban sus arrestos para entrar droga a la cárcel

Law enforcement officials announce federal indictments charging 35 members & associates of the Westside Verdugo street gang in San Bernardino. 24 arrested today.

Angel Ray Martinez, 27, of Fontana, CA remains at large. Call the FBI w/info: 310-477-6565. https://t.co/PnHwWW593U pic.twitter.com/qOXAY47ICM

— FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) April 25, 2019