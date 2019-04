Donde fuego hubo, cenizas quedan: Ana Brenda Contreras e Iván Sánchez reaparecieron juntos, ¿y enamorados?

View this post on Instagram

#wingbeat 🦋 I want to share the trailer of this #shortfilm which is part of a wonderful project called @poweronseries by @straightupfilms @youtube & @google created to inspire girls in steam. I want to congratule you @scondito @littlengoc cause you’ve been incredibly strong, smart and determined. Proud of you. I wanna thank my beloved & talented #señoritadirectora @anabreco for inviting me to play in such a beautiful cause. Thank you for your confidence & love. Well done!! Proud of you. Congratulations to everyone participating on #poweronseries #writers #directors #actors etc… @nikkireed @rosariodawson @lisaedelstein @itsjuliebowen @hereisgina Great job!! Let’s enjoy the short films… Now don’t forget to Watch all of the films on @YouTube starting April 26th!