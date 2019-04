Buscan al conductor que atropelló fatalmente a un anciano y escapó de la escena

Torrance police are looking for the driver who hit and killed an 81 year-old man as he was crossing the street last night. It happened along Del Amo Bl. near Mariner Ave. Suspect vehicle: blue or gray 4-door Honda. Victim’s ID hasn’t been released. pic.twitter.com/STgeFiX2U4

— Kandiss Crone (@KandissCroneTV) April 30, 2019