Los nacidos antes de 1989 podrían necesitar vacunarse contra el sarampión

As of April 26, more than 70% of the 704 people with confirmed measles since January 1 were unvaccinated. On-time vaccination with two doses of MMR vaccine is the most effective way to limit the spread of measles virus. Read the recent @CDCMMWR: https://t.co/9yjDuB4lrB pic.twitter.com/lJmrQDBk33

— CDC (@CDCgov) April 29, 2019