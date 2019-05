Accidente fatal en I-10 esta madrugada causa tráfico que se extiende por millas

#BREAKING: Two people are dead, two more are injured after a terrible crash in the Mid-City area. Only 1 lane of the 10 westbound near Washington Blvd is open causing backup for miles. Avoid the area if possible. @_JenniferKim has more on #CBSLA. @LAFDtalk @LAFD pic.twitter.com/l46yYbIE8V

— Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) May 2, 2019