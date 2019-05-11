¡Con humor! Emilia Clarke hace referencia a error de Game of Thrones con vaso de Starbucks

Después de las fuertes críticas, Emilia Clarke bromeó sobre la aparición de un vaso de café en uno de los episodios finales de GOT
Por: Redacción

Luego de la pifia por parte de la producción de Game of Thrones (GOT), en la que dejaron un vaso de café en una de las escenas del cuarto capítulo de la octava y última temporada de la serie, la actriz Emilia Clarke lo tomó con buen humor y bromeó al respecto.

Aparición de un vaso de café durante una escena de Game of Thrones. / Foto: Captura de Youtube

Con una fotografía publicada en su cuenta de Instagram, la intérprete del personaje Daenerys Targaryen hizo referencia al garrafal error, aunque pasado el vendaval de críticas pudo hacerlo con mucho más ligereza. En la imagen se le puede ver sentada en las piernas de Jason Momoa, mientras sostiene un vaso como el que provocó la controversia: “¿Acabo de encontrar la verdad aquí? El portador de la taza no bebe el té de Starbucks…”, escribió Clarke en la publicación.

En la foto también sale Peter Dinklage, quien da vida Tyrion en la exitosa producción de HBO; los tres visten trajes de época, por lo que Emilia se apresuró a señalar que la fotografía no contenía ningún spoiler sobre los dos últimos episodios de GOT.

“Ah, y esto no es un spoiler, solo un vagabundo perdido que vino a casa por una taza de café a mitad de una filmación”, explicó la actriz londinense.

Por último, Emilia Clarke no dejó de halagar en su mensaje a su excompañero Jason Momoa, quien actuó junto a ella en la primera temporada de la serie, en la que dio vida a Khal Drogo: “(Jason) eres tan ardiente que haces que mi cabello se vuelva azul”.

El error del vaso de café en Game of Thrones equivale a millones de publicidad gratuita para Starbucks

