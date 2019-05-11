¡Con humor! Emilia Clarke hace referencia a error de Game of Thrones con vaso de Starbucks

Luego de la pifia por parte de la producción de Game of Thrones (GOT), en la que dejaron un vaso de café en una de las escenas del cuarto capítulo de la octava y última temporada de la serie, la actriz Emilia Clarke lo tomó con buen humor y bromeó al respecto.
Con una fotografía publicada en su cuenta de Instagram, la intérprete del personaje Daenerys Targaryen hizo referencia al garrafal error, aunque pasado el vendaval de críticas pudo hacerlo con mucho más ligereza. En la imagen se le puede ver sentada en las piernas de Jason Momoa, mientras sostiene un vaso como el que provocó la controversia: “¿Acabo de encontrar la verdad aquí? El portador de la taza no bebe el té de Starbucks…”, escribió Clarke en la publicación.
View this post on Instagram
Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea… oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa….🔥 @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue. #forfuturereferenceileavethebagin #drogonyouhavemyheart4lyfe #familyvalues @gameofthrones #forthethrone #forthecaffeine #forthedragons #🔥 #🙌 #❤️
En la foto también sale Peter Dinklage, quien da vida Tyrion en la exitosa producción de HBO; los tres visten trajes de época, por lo que Emilia se apresuró a señalar que la fotografía no contenía ningún spoiler sobre los dos últimos episodios de GOT.
“Ah, y esto no es un spoiler, solo un vagabundo perdido que vino a casa por una taza de café a mitad de una filmación”, explicó la actriz londinense.
View this post on Instagram
Oh yeah, I am kit Harington without the (any) abs. Maybe I’ll wear this outfit when I host your Game of Thrones finale party! Maybe I’ll let you wear the beard!! That’s right—you and three friends could come hang with me in London, take lots of fun photos, ask me all your burning GoT questions (yes I kept the dragons, no kit didn’t keep his hair) and enjoy a private screening of the final episode. Just don’t ask me who’ll win the Iron Throne… you’ll have to find that out for yourself. WHICH YOU WILL IN LONDON BABY!!! Support my new charity SameYou and ENTER to win through my bio link or at omaze.com/emilia #onlyatomaze #motherofdragonsfriendofomaze #awinnerhasnonameYET #winnerofadreamexperience #undercoverkhaleesi #nowjonsnowknowssomething #🎉 #🔥
Por último, Emilia Clarke no dejó de halagar en su mensaje a su excompañero Jason Momoa, quien actuó junto a ella en la primera temporada de la serie, en la que dio vida a Khal Drogo: “(Jason) eres tan ardiente que haces que mi cabello se vuelva azul”.
View this post on Instagram
I FUCKIN LOVE GAME OF THRONES. I am beyond honoured to be apart of this show and am so very proud of all the friends I have met and still continue to keep a tight bond. It’s rare All my aloha to David and Dan for taking a chance on me and in turn getting me to where I am now. Forever DROGO #gameon #mykhaleesi love u @emilia_clarke aloha j
El error del vaso de café en Game of Thrones equivale a millones de publicidad gratuita para Starbucks