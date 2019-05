Inundaciones en Oklahoma: Casas completas caen al río Cimarron

The Arkansas River at Van Buren is about to hit a new record, and not a good one.

On Sunday the river will be at 41ft. This is the highest level ever recorded and will surpass the flood of 1943. We are watching things closely! #arwx #flood pic.twitter.com/XkH08IEiuO

— Crawford County Dept of Emergency Management (@CrawfordCoEM) May 23, 2019