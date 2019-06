Update on Magnolia Garden Park: the body of 16-yr-old Hispanic male has been recovered & confirmed deceased. Told he may have been visiting from California. Playing catch in the marina & went in deep spot. Unable to swim & not wearing life jacket. Condolences to family #HouNews pic.twitter.com/2HMMsSiYsO

