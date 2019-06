Venden camiseta de Babe Ruth en más de $5 millones en subasta

Wow!! An incredible moment in the hobby has just happened as an SGC authenticated game worn Babe Ruth jersey from 1928-1930 has just set the record for highest price EVER paid publicly for a piece of memorabilia at $5.64 Million!!! #huntauctions #yankees #yankeestadium #baberuth pic.twitter.com/SbTIFcCLkK

