Gobernador de California advierte a inmigrantes antes de operativo de ICE anunciado por Trump

If you’re targeted by Trump’s latest round of political tactics, know your rights:

👉 You do not have to open the door—you have the right against unlawful searches.

👉You have the right to speak to a lawyer.

👉You have the right to remain silent.

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 18, 2019