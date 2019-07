Niño de 2 años que desapareció en Denton fue encontrado muerto en un carro

MISSING CHILD: Please be on the lookout for Sarbresh, a 2 year old Asian male who was reported missing in the 2400 block of W. Prairie St. It is unknown what the child was wearing at the time. If you see him, please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/kNrzNrHv9i

— Denton Police Dept (@DENTONPD) July 2, 2019