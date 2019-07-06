Así fue el bautizo de Archie, el hijo de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, hijo de los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, fue bautizado en la Capilla Privada, en el Castillo de Windsor, según informaron a través de un comunicado oficial compartido en su cuenta de Instagram.
El servicio fue íntimo, y según reza el comunicado éste fue oficiado por el Arzobispo de Canterbury, Justin Welby.
Los duques de Sussex externan en el comunicado que agradecen la amabilidad y el cariño que han recibido de parte del público para con su hijo Archie en este día tan especial.
Se sabe que el pequeño Archie fue bautizado con “la réplica hecha a mano del vestido de bautizo real que han usado los infantes reales durante los últimos 11 años”, según se detalla en el comunicado.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Hay que mencionar que en la imagen oficial del bautizo de Archie no aparece la reina Isabel II.
Sobre la moda hay que decir que tanto la duquesa de Sussex, como la duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, lucieron espectaculares. Meghan Markle lució un diseño de la casa Dior, mientras que Kate vistió uno de Stella McCartney.