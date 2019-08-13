Chevrolet pondrá a la venta solo un Camaro totalmente eléctrico por ahora… mira por qué

Chevrolet está vendiendo solo un ejemplar de su versión totalmente eléctrica del Camaro, nombrado eCOPO Camaro y presentado el año pasado como concepto para demostrar que el poder y la potencia también le van bien a los vehículos eléctricos (EVs).

El potente superauto que cuenta con un motor eléctrico en vez de un motor V8 de combustion interna, será vendido al mejor postor en una subasta de Russo and Steele en Monterey, California, el próximo 16 de agosto.

In the meantime, the eCOPO will be crossing the block at the upcoming Russo and Steele auction in Monterey, Calif., on Aug 16. It popped up on the company’s website last week without any fanfare from General Motors, but that’s because Hancock and Lane owns the car and is the consigner.

The automaker developed the eCOPO Camaro last year to demonstrate a prototype powertrain featuring an electric motor pack that could be swapped into a car built for an internal combustion V8 and bolted directly to a conventional transmission.