Arrestan a cocinero que amenazó con realizar una masacre en un hotel Marriot de Long Beach

37-year-old Rodolfo Montoya of Huntington Beach was arrested for a verbal threat of violence on 8/20/19 & firearms, ammunition & tactical gear were seized from his residence.

