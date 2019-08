Newsom responde ante ataque de Trump por convenio de Ford con California

NEWSFLASH: This is about an iconic American company maintaining America’s leadership in the global economy.

While ALSO saving consumers BILLIONS at the pump.

Enviro protection, innovation, & econ growth DO go hand in hand.

CA gets it. Ford gets it. Rest of the world gets it. pic.twitter.com/vmyy66wScr

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 22, 2019