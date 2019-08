Detienen en Los Ángeles a fugitivo español que mató a un hombre por celos en México

SEE VIDEO: Mexican authorities take custody of an Spanish national suspected of killing another man en Mexico. The individual tried to escape to the U.S. but was intercepted by @CBPLosAngeles at @flyLAXairport. See complete story: https://t.co/LYxm3pis7N https://t.co/5CIJDZVbZF

— CBP Los Angeles (@CBPLosAngeles) August 30, 2019