Lucy: la hermosa hija rebelde de Carlos Vives

Lucy Vives es la hija del cantante colombiano Carlos Vives, y constantemente se encuentra en la polémica debido a su fuerte personalidad y las atrevidas fotos que publica en su cuenta de Instagram. La chica de 23 años es modelo, activista y estudia Psicología.
a teacher once told me to never measure your life in years, but on the footprints that you have made and left in the hearts, minds and lives of those around you. while it is late, this birthday message goes out to a groovy gal who at 21 is definitley using the journey of life to create impact and leave her footprints with many. may this year be the best one yet, and may you continue to positively change many around you. happy birthday vibes are being sent your way – 21 is the year of fun so i hope it's a memorable one!🍾
dyke • you’re damn right i got that and a dime sack all through grade school. thick skin doesnt come easy and bullying taught me to laugh at myself… take life less seriously.. i couldnt cut off my ears cuz people didnt like them, i wasnt gonna shave my eyebrows cuz people didnt like them, and i wasnt gonna cry while everyone was laughing. i fuckin love a good joke. especially if it’s me. • machúa in my culture, both men and women are machistas. according to tradition, and many women who preach it, i am not a very good woman. i was raised to be quiet and pretty with nice table manners, so that i find a nice guy with money that'll "take care of me n our kids”. i was to eat enough to look more than healthy so men don't think im sick.. so i don't look like i'm infertile. i was raised to walk straight, la postura pecho y culo pa’fuera, to beat out any other bitch out there tryna take a man i prolly didnt want a girl has to be a mother, a wife, and a lover of the home on man’s terms. and anytime anything was said contrarily, came the quote “being a woman is a sacrifice.” it’s alright because “we’ve all made it” since the beginning, we’ve been ojects of affection and abuse. healers, givers. but never receivers. shutting the fuck up , not stirring any pots. no resistances. La Mujer Conforme. fighting is a thing of the Macho. for centuries women have repressed their realities, laughing with each other about pitty sex with their drunk husbands, n not filing for divorce for the sake of the kids, the car, the house, the money . fear. we scrutinize the women that dare live their truth. when we KNOW we’ve yearned for spiritual autonomy and how many times we’ve ignored mother nature telling us you are you are potential. you are powerful and free. • in my culture, i am too skinny, too ambitious, too selfish, too angry, n too smart to be a woman. see, if being a ‘woman’ means being nearly everything ive never been, pues sí, soy machua. machua con cojones entonces. ¿porque quién carajo quiere ser “mujer” bajo esas condiciónes • blessed being on the cover of 2 gentlemens magazines this year. in hopes that slowly we can redefine that word: Woman
Su última gran controversia fue a causa de cómo apareció durante las protestas en las que se exigía la renuncia de Ricardo Rosselló al gobierno de Puerto Rico. Lucy se mostró topless, pero con su cuerpo pintado, lo cual causó asombro en muchos fans de su padre, considerado “el rey del vallenato”.
let me look a little closer… i can almost see your heart beat.. let me slow it down, a little i can if you just watch me.. • i layed for a long time , knowing i’d stay still here , gathering dust until i, myself, chose to move. i know i am not easy.. i know i am not always peaceful but i cant help my heart but pulsing , telling me to go, shake off the stillness and sprint. i bent over backwards just to find where the rays of sun were beginning to peak from, so i could run after them. like flowers, i dance towards the light of the sun. i am confident i have all the darkness i need. so i wondered, then, why night time is still so much easier than day? why clarity clouds me and mystery glows with a radiant excitement, like something meant just for me to know..? i bent over backwards because sometimes things look better upside down,, grainy and lit by moonlight. sometimes thing only make sense that way. and sometimes, light is far too blinding. but see, for some reason, no matter how still or for how long i am upside down in blindfold.. i manage not to fall. i manage to feel , even the numbness … soul and skin, mind and body .. still raw, and still palpably real. foolish and caring so, still, i stride linearly the ground beneath me , turning corners blind in fold.. and my tongue but a feather , floating slow between my teeth.. spinning silk-like clarity… i go on and on like this, for no one asks twice if you seem any kind of clean, any type of wise… i am looking for whatever i find. and i am certain it is as bright as its darkness . • for once i really couldnt pick just one shot.. help me choose?• from a trip to an abandoned Eden somewhere in New Orleans, with the most distractingly beautiful photographer, model, n magician i’ve literally ever had shoot me… challenge accepted @lilymarlane_ you are not from this fucking world. so so many more adventures of these to come n its gonna be, honestly , epic. feliz miércoles, mis amores • 📸 @lilymarlane_ artificial intelligence? or local vampire ? ✨🖤 you decide
Vives también ha posado desnuda en fotos, proclamándose en contra de la censura al tratamiento del cuerpo femenino; también se le ha relacionado con la cantante Lauren Jauregui, ex integrante del grupo Fifth Harmony. Lucy se ha hecho varios tataujes, y se dice que porta uno en una zona “prohibida” de su cuerpo; en su cuenta de Instagram, la hija de Carlos Vives ya tiene más de 733 mil seguidores.
i find comfort in corners • when i am back here, where i havent been in years, i dont feel fear, or anger or grief. i feel the same each time, but the pain is somewhere different. see, maybe the heart is meant to be broken. i know that when my heart breaks into small enough pieces to seep through my pores, there is enough lucy for everyone. • we ourselves are not responsible for others. our own loyalty and our own trust is all we have and we must never, under any circumstances, expect the reciprocity be owed to us. i am a gaping wound. and i will not hide , you deserve to see me broken … i promise ill still be pretty 📸 @cvatik
