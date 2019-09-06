La elegante belleza de Elizabeth Gutiérrez con su traje fucsia

La amada de William Levy demuestra que la belleza no tiene necesidad de ser desnudada en las redes sociales
Por: Redacción

Es imposible que Elizabeth Gutiérrez pase desapercibida con este traje fucsia, y si a esto se le suma su belleza, menos probabilidades de que alguien la ignore. La mexicana posó con un traje sastre de saco y pantalón en dicho color. La camisa centro así como sus zapatos de tacón fueron blancos.

El color del traje destacó la piel bronceada de Elizabeth, quien al parecer pasó días de mucha diversión en la playa junto a sus hijos y su amado William Levy.

View this post on Instagram

I’m out… 🤪🤪

A post shared by Elizabeth Gutierrez (@gutierrezelizabeth_) on

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?