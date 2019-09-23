H&M genera polémica por foto de modelo infantil de raza negra “al natural”

Una vez más, de manera involuntaria, la famosa empresa de moda H&M está en el ojo del huracán, luego de que algunos usuarios de las redes sociales generaran polémica en Internet por la fotografía de una modelo infantil de raza negra que aparece en su sitio web para promocionar su ropa para niñas.
Según algunos internautas, H&M cometió el “grave error” de hacer lucir a esta niña “muy natural”. En la foto se aprecia a la pequeña luciendo una sudadera floral, con una pose común y corriente; pero lo que no pareció “normal” fue el peinado elegido para la menor, que según estas personas, luce “descuidado” si se le compara con otras modelos infantiles.
“El hermoso cabello rizado de esta hermosa niña parece haber tenido muy poca o ninguna atención. Sin embargo, todas sus contrapartes claramente se han sentado frente a alguien que era más que capaz de peinar otras texturas de cabello”, escribió en Instagram Vernon François, un reconocido estilista en Hollywood. “Se me parte el corazón al imaginar a otra chica de mi comunidad sentada frente a un espejo ignorada por el equipo que la rodea”, añadió.
View this post on Instagram
It’s essential that we have a conversation about this photograph from the @hm_kids campaign. Before I begin, I do not have the facts, nor have I seen any statement by #H&M or the team who worked on this. This post is just an assessment based on all my years of seeing situations like this happen time and time again. And its got to stop. This beautiful young girl’s #kinky hair appears to have had very little to no attention yet all of her counterparts have clearly sat in front of someone who was more then capable of styling other hair textures. My heart breaks imagining yet another girl from my community sitting in front of a mirror being ignored by the team around her, left to her own devices because someone didn’t know how to handle her texture. As if that’s not bad enough…. Prior to this campaign appearing this photograph will have been seen and APPROVED by countless ‘professionals'. Lets say conservatively 50 people. It’s breathtaking to me that not one person looked at this shot and had the same reaction that the internet seems to be feeling since the campaign broke. THAT IS AN ISSUE. We must do better. Our girls, our young women deserve better. Let this be a moment of learning. #Education is key #wehavetodobetter #vernonfrancois #Ignorance #blackgirlmagic #allhairisgoodhair
Esta publicación fue replicada por la actriz Amber Riley, quien también publicó sobre el tema el siguiente mensaje: “Bien dicho. No puedo contar la cantidad de veces que me he sentado en una silla de maquillaje o de cabello y los ‘artistas’ parecen atónitos o simplemente no les importa”.
Rápidamente, H&M publicó un mensaje en su cuenta oficial de Twitter que dice lo siguiente: “Realmente creemos que todos los niños deberían poder ser niños. Los niños en edad escolar que modelan para nosotros vienen al estudio fotográfico en la tarde después de la escuela y buscamos un aspecto natural que refleje eso”.