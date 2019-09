VIDEO: Cártel del Noreste desata balacera y proyectiles matan a joven inocente

#NuevoLaredo #Tamaulipas

The CDN, currently led by “El Huevo” Trevino, turned Nuevo Laredo into a war zone as they clashed with Tamaulipas authorities while displaying superior firepower–including mounted .50 caliber weapons, grenade launchers, and RPGs.

via : 📸👌@LPueblo2 pic.twitter.com/9uyjufeivB

— Alper (@AlperN007) September 28, 2019