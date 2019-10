Houston: Ofrecen recompensa de $25,000 dólares en caso donde un hombre fue asesinado defendiendo a su familia

Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers has raised the cash reward up to $25,000 for info which leads to the apprehension & filing of charges on the suspect(s) involved in the Glen Rosa Homicide. Call 281-342-8477. Vehicle of interest appears to be a light colored, 4-door sedan w/sunroof pic.twitter.com/wbb5OdoI3X

— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) October 18, 2019