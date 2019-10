VIDEO: Escucha a Joss Stone cantar “20 Años” con Omara Portuondo

View this post on Instagram

Not so long ago, In the heart of Havana, Cuba, we met up with the gorgeous @omaraportuondocuba She has a wide range of styles from Jazz to Son Cubano and is renowned for popularising Cuban music far and wide. In a beautiful part of the world singing a beautiful song, we couldn't have asked for more. A memory which will last forever. Thanks for having us. Have a listen and see what you think! Watch FULL video here https://youtu.be/VJziMqzPyxc #linkinprofile #jazz #soncubano #cuba #music #collaboration