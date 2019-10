El cruel secreto del café más caro del mundo

View this post on Instagram

#fieldnotesasia with Nat Geo Explorer @rusomaweera | KOPI LUWAK. Tied up inside a tiny cage, this Asian palm civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus) will spend the rest of its life eating #coffee cherries and pooping out seeds because somewhere down the track, someone thought that this process makes the coffee taste better. #KopiLuwak is among the most expensive #coffees in the world now. On the other hand hundreds and thousands of civets are been force-fed with coffee in battery cage systems across SE Asia to supply this lucrative market. Next time you are on holiday in #Bali, think twice before you support this #inhumane industry. #luwak #luwakcoffee #indonesia