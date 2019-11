Y el premio al auto de mejor rendimiento del 2020 es para…

View this post on Instagram

The test you've been waiting for has finally arrived. Road & Track's Performance Car of the Year 2020 is here! We had an especially strong lineup this year, ranging from the newly refreshed Mazda MX-5 Miata RF all the way to the mythical mid-engine Corvette. We started on track this year, specifically, Thunderhill Raceway in northern California. There, editor-in-chief @tokulski set lap times for each contestant, before judges were let loose to find out which car they liked the most. Brakes were cooked, tires were smoked, and lots of snacks were consumed. From the track we set out on the road, where judges carved through some of California's best mountain passes. We made our way to Lake Tahoe, where the roads could only be matched by the stunning views. After four days of seat time, we were finally ready to make our decision. Which car is your favorite out of the bunch? 📸: @puppyknuckles