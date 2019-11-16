Living Proof el nuevo sencillo de Camila Cabello

Se aproxima la salida de su álbum "Romance"
Living Proof el nuevo sencillo de Camila Cabello
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Cada vez está más cerca el lanzamiento de Romance”, el segundo álbum de Camila Cabello, quien ahora ha lanzado un nuevo sencillo que lleva por nombre “Living Proof”.

Esta canción se suma a la lista de canciones que ha soltado la ex Fifth Harmony, quien previamente había estrenado “Shameless”, “Liar”, “Cry For Me”, “Easy” y el exitoso dueto que hizo con su novio Shawn Medes titulado “Señorita”.

La canción fue escrita por Juston Traner y Alexandra Taposi y producido por Mattman & Robin. Se trata de una canción al estilo de Camila Cabello, con un pop fino y pegajoso.

Por ahora Cabello continúa concentrada en su gira, previo al lanzamiento del álbum completo.

En estos días la cantante compartió una imagen de su primer tatuaje:

“Nunca pensé que me haría un tatuaje antes, pero le pedí a mi madre que me escribiera una promesa que querría que le hiciera y que pensó que necesitaría para el resto de mi vida, en pocas palabras, es un juramento rosado para que ella recuerde, pase lo que pase, todo saldrá bien. No se sabe cómo, pero siempre lo hace”. ❤️

Camila Cabello luce espectacular en el adelanto de su nuevo sencillo

Camila Cabello dedica hermoso mensaje al hombre de su vida ¡y es mexicano!

 

