Living Proof el nuevo sencillo de Camila Cabello

Cada vez está más cerca el lanzamiento de “Romance”, el segundo álbum de Camila Cabello, quien ahora ha lanzado un nuevo sencillo que lleva por nombre “Living Proof”.
Esta canción se suma a la lista de canciones que ha soltado la ex Fifth Harmony, quien previamente había estrenado “Shameless”, “Liar”, “Cry For Me”, “Easy” y el exitoso dueto que hizo con su novio Shawn Medes titulado “Señorita”.
La canción fue escrita por Juston Traner y Alexandra Taposi y producido por Mattman & Robin. Se trata de una canción al estilo de Camila Cabello, con un pop fino y pegajoso.
Por ahora Cabello continúa concentrada en su gira, previo al lanzamiento del álbum completo.
En estos días la cantante compartió una imagen de su primer tatuaje:
“Nunca pensé que me haría un tatuaje antes, pero le pedí a mi madre que me escribiera una promesa que querría que le hiciera y que pensó que necesitaría para el resto de mi vida, en pocas palabras, es un juramento rosado para que ella recuerde, pase lo que pase, todo saldrá bien. No se sabe cómo, pero siempre lo hace”. ❤️
“The natural condition is one of insurmountable obstacles on the road to imminent disaster.” “So what do we do?” “Nothing. Strangely enough, it all turns out well.” “How?” “I don’t know. It’s a mystery.” From one of my favorite movies of all time, Shakespeare in love 🌹 Never thought I’d get a tattoo before but I asked my mom to write to me a promise she’d want me to make to her that she thought i would need for the rest of my life, long story short, it’s a pinky swear to her to remember, no matter what happens, everything is gonna turn out well. There’s no telling how, but it always does ❤️
PREORDER FOR ROMANCE 🌹 IS LIVE NOW I JUST CANT WAIT😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 LIVING PROOF IS OUT NOW AND THIS IS ONE OF MY FAVE SONGS I WROTE FOR THE ALBUM 😫 – “There’s God in every move…. and you’re the living proof” ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I hope you guys love it as much as I do
