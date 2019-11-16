Living Proof el nuevo sencillo de Camila Cabello

View this post on Instagram

“The natural condition is one of insurmountable obstacles on the road to imminent disaster.” “So what do we do?” “Nothing. Strangely enough, it all turns out well.” “How?” “I don’t know. It’s a mystery.” From one of my favorite movies of all time, Shakespeare in love 🌹 Never thought I’d get a tattoo before but I asked my mom to write to me a promise she’d want me to make to her that she thought i would need for the rest of my life, long story short, it’s a pinky swear to her to remember, no matter what happens, everything is gonna turn out well. There’s no telling how, but it always does ❤️