Camila Cabello golpeó a uno de sus bailarines en el rostro

View this post on Instagram

we really wanted to show the world of ROMANCE in this #LivingProof performance- angels, heaven, sin, escapism, divinity, lust, surrealism, leaving the earth and its reality and going into another world, cause that’s what it feels like to be in love 💕💕💕💕 and this is the world we’ll escape to on the Romance Tour next year 😻😻😻😻😻😻Thanks so much for having me @amas (watch the full performance on my YouTube channel) December 6. #RomanceIsComing ♥️