Texas: Un menor de 14 años baleó a su hermana y mató al novio de ella durante un altercado

Last night (abt 1140p), @HCSOTexas units responded to 24000 blk of Pepperrell Place Street. Two victims shot by one suspect, who used a shotgun. One victim was confirmed deceased at the scene and the other is stable at a hospital. Suspect was detained at the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/fHSB0xLKD1

— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 1, 2019