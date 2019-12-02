Anahí critica las cirugías plásticas de Kim Kardashian

En el episodio número tres de su podcast “Están ahí”, la actriz Anahí, exintegrante de ‘RBD’, no tuvo problema alguno en reconocer públicamente que está a favor de las cirugías, aunque siempre que estas se hagan con moderación.
“Yo sí creo que si tienes algo que no te gusta, que te acompleja, que te hace sentir mal y que lo puedes solucionar o arreglar o mejorar. ¿Por qué no?, no tiene nada de malo”, aseveró la artista mexicana.
“Ahora, también creo que sí tiene que haber límites porque de pronto te puedes pasar y ya después hay cositas que no se pueden solucionar”, agregó.
La actriz de 36 años mostró su preocupación por algunas jóvenes que desde muy temprana edad ya muestran su gusto por las cirugías y habló sobre el caso específico de Kim Kardashian.
“Ahorita a lo mejor está de moda porque vemos a Kim Kardashian y decimos: ‘¡wow! yo quiero estar así’, pero ¿y luego?, ¿qué va a pasar cuando Kim Kardashian tenga 80 años?, ¿a dónde se le va a ir todo eso, Dios mío?”, aseveró. “Yo tengo mucha preocupación por eso, a dónde se le va a ir”, puntualizó.
Además, Anahí remarcó que las cirugías han dejado a mujeres más sensuales, pero a muchas otras totalmente irreconocibles para mal.