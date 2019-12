Este es el modelo más accesible del Bugatti más caro del mundo

View this post on Instagram

@bugatti has released the Chiron Noire collection, two new special editions of the already-special Chiron Sport that are inspired by the one-off La Voiture Noire. Both have bodies made from black exposed carbon fiber, with the Noire Sportive getting a matte finish and the Noire Élégance a gloss finish. Each Noire has unique styling cues: the Sportive gets a blacked-out look while the Élégance has more chrome accents. Which Chiron Noire do you prefer? Head to the link in our bio for more details. #Bugatti #Chiron #ChironSport #ChironNoire #BugattiChiron #NoireSportive #NoireElegance #supercar #hypercar #luxurycar #W16 #carbonfiber