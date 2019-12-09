Las emotivas palabras de Chiquis Rivera a Jenni Rivera en aniversario luctuoso

Hace 7 años que falleció "La Diva de la Banda"
Chiquis Rivera y Jenni Rivera
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Chiquis Rivera recordó a su madre Jenni Rivera en su aniversario luctuoso. Fueron hace siete años que “La Diva de la Banda” murió en un accidente trágico cambiando la vida de su familia completamente.

Para rendirle tributo a su mamá, la intérprete de “Animate y Verás” dedicó unas palabras emotivas en Instagram expresando todo el amor que siente por ella.

“La vida no ha sido igual desde que partiste”, escribió la intérprete. “Algunas cosas se han puesto peores pero gracias a Dios y todo lo que tú me enseñaste me he vuelto más fuerte, sabía y resistente”.

“Siete años y todavía te extraño, todavía te necesito y todavía espero. Te amo”.

