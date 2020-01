Preparen su chequera: Las 11 estrellas del fútbol mundial que quedan libres en el 2020

Blaise Matuidi is a top quality player and his contract expires at the end of the season. I true believe he would be a perfect signing for utd, spurs or Everton to get two good seasons out of him.

What do you guys think?? 🤔 🤔#ManUtd #Everton #THFC #football pic.twitter.com/n1EoUEJuhd

— Atouchofklarsesport (@Atouchofklarse1) January 2, 2020