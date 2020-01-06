Pareja que se comprometió en KFC tiene boda de ensueño

View this post on Instagram

Honoured to have designed & coordinated all the pledges and sponsors for the @kfcsouthafrica wedding in making Nonhlanhla & Hector’s wedding celebration special today, such a beautiful couple, they deserve their elegantly timeless wedding🌿 #KFCWEDDING #KFCProposal #PreciousThePlanner ___ Thank you so much to all the sponsors that came on board to help me make their day beautiful 💕{𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰} ___ Wedding Planner & Designer: @precioustheplanner | Venue & Food: @thabahotel | Floral Designer: @mabelmflorals | Furniture & Decor: @nono_events | Linen: @tableclothhiring | Wedding Cake: @annicaspatisserie | Wedding Dress: @brideandcosa | Tailored Suits: @rfmtailoredsuits + @realblackcoffee | Wedding Car: @landroversa | Hair & Make-Up: @sofnfree_africa | Wedding Rings: @sterns_sharejoy ___ #precioustheplanner #weddingplanner #weddingdesigner #southafrican #saplanner #weddingdesign #florals #decor #bride #groom #kfcproposal #kfccouple #kfcwedding