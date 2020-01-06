Pareja que se comprometió en KFC tiene boda de ensueño

Hace ya varias semanas, una pareja de Sudáfrica conformada por Hector Mkansi y Nonhlanhla Soldaat se volvieron noticia luego de que su video en donde se les ve comprometiéndose en matrimonio al interior de un local de KFC se volviera viral.
En un principio, la escena desató burlas de miles de internautas, quienes criticaron duramente a Hector por llevar a cabo este importante momento en un local de fast food; incluso hay quienes lo ofendieron llamándolo “muerto de hambre”.
Sin embargo, la historia dio un giro inesperado, ya que varias empresas multinacionales, incluidas la propia KFC, Audi y Huawei, se comprometieron en que ayudarían a que estos novios tuvieran la boda de sus sueños… ¡y así fue!
El pasado 31 de diciembre y gracias a estas empresas, así como muchas otras, Hector y Nonhlanhla tuvieron una boda, digna de cualquier cuento de hadas.
Los novios lucieron hermosos y elegantes trajes, así como la joyería más fina; hubo música en vivo y un rico y lujoso banquete, acompañado con el mejor vino.
Además, los recién casados harán varios viajes de luna de miel como obsequio de algunas agencias de viajes que se sumaron a esta buena causa.
