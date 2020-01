¡Beckham los quiere a todos! Dorlan Pabón y medio Monterrey suenan para el Inter de Miami

#Instagram @mls_news_

Inter Miami is reportedly interested in signing Monterrey winger Dorlan Pabon. The 31-year-old has scored 72 goals in 201 appearances for Rayados since 2014. He also had 3 goals in 15 appearances for the Colombian national team. pic.twitter.com/iCoJyPj0VP

