Angelina Jolie colabora con la BBC en un nuevo proyecto para jóvenes

Introducing #BBCMyWorld, a global show for young audiences, co-produced with #AngelinaJolie & #MicrosoftEducation . #BBCMyWorld explains the stories behind the news & provides the facts for young people to make up their own minds on international issues 🌍 . Watch it internationally on #BBCWorldNews on Sunday at 4.30pm GMT or on #BBCiPlayer in the UK.