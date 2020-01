Revelan detalles sobre la polémica serie satírica que HBO lanzará sobre la Familia Real Británica

HBO Max has ordered an animated comedy about the British Royals called The Prince. Here’s what really stands out to me though – it’s produced by 20th Century Fox TV. Meaning Disney. So even as Disney controls two major streaming platorms, they’re making content for HBO Max too. pic.twitter.com/ERz6aMLnPL

— Eric Goldman: 2020 (@TheEricGoldman) January 21, 2020