Ex piloto de Kobe Bryant dijo cuál pudo ser la causa de la caída de su helicóptero y cómo era viajar con la ex estrella de la NBA

Kurt Deetz, a former pilot for Island Express Helicopters, told The Times he flew Bryant from 2014 to 2016. Nine times out of 10, he said, Bryant flew in “Two Echo X-ray” — the Sikorsky S-76B, tail No. N72EX, that went down Sunday morning. https://t.co/l1bQB76Yj1

— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 27, 2020